Tuesday 12 May 2020 - 01:38

Erdogan & Merkel Discuss The Fight Against COVID-19, Cooperation After End of Pandemic

Story Code : 862110
“Our president discussed with Merkel in phone talks the fight against COVID-19 and cooperation on the steps that should be taken in the post-pandemic period,” the statement said.

The statement added that the parties also discussed bilateral relations and regional problems.

On Sunday, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said that the country registered 1,542 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 138,657, noting that the daily rise in new cases remained at a record low. Meanwhile, the death toll totalled 3,786. Over 92,000 patients recovered in Turkey.

Germany’s COVID-19 tally increased by 357 to 169,575 over the past day, and the number of fatalities grew by 22 to 7,417. Over 145,600 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Germany.
