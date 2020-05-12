0
Tuesday 12 May 2020 - 08:39

Trump Abruptly Leaves Coronavirus Press Conference after Clash with Reporters

Story Code : 862179
Trump Abruptly Leaves Coronavirus Press Conference after Clash with Reporters
One reporter asked the president about why he held a "global competition" mentality about statistics related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Well, they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world, and maybe that’s a question you should ask China," responded the president, who often compares the United States's testing ability and mortality rates with other countries. "Don’t ask me. Ask China that question, OK? When you ask that question, you may get a very unusual answer.”

"Why are you saying that to me specifically?" asked the CBS reporter, who was born in China and raised in the US.

"I’m not saying it specifically to anybody. I’m saying it to anybody that would ask a nasty question like that," Trump said in response.

The president ended the news conference abruptly after a CNN reporter insisted on asking a question despite the his disapproval.

Trump has been at war with what he refers to as "fake news" and the "enemy of the people," mostly media networks criticizing his administration’s performance.

Two giant banners hung behind the podium declaring “America leads the world in testing.”

“We have hundreds and hundreds of people a day pouring into the White House. It’s a massive office complex,” Trump said. “So I think we’re really doing a very good job in watching it, and I think it’s very well contained, actually. And part of the reason, it is because of all the tests we’re able to give.”
Comment


Featured Stories
World Health Organization Condemns Herd Immunity Idea amid Coronavirus Pandemic
World Health Organization Condemns Herd Immunity Idea amid Coronavirus Pandemic
China to Test All of Wuhan
China to Test All of Wuhan's Residents for Covid-19 after Disease Reappeared
12 May 2020
Zarif Called On US to Correct its Behavior Instead of Making Excuses
Zarif Called On US to Correct its Behavior Instead of Making Excuses
12 May 2020
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Yemeni Provinces despite Ceasefire Claim
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Yemeni Provinces despite Ceasefire Claim
12 May 2020
Trump Abruptly Leaves Coronavirus Press Conference after Clash with Reporters
Trump Abruptly Leaves Coronavirus Press Conference after Clash with Reporters
12 May 2020
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Killed a Senior Leader of Daesh in Iraq’s Diyala
11 May 2020
Iran Army Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise
Iran Army Reports Casualties in Naval Exercise
11 May 2020
Afghan Government Has so Far Released 1,000 Taliban Prisoners
Afghan Government Has so Far Released 1,000 Taliban Prisoners
11 May 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Failed in 3 Areas in Covid-19 Battle & Wants its Failures Hidden
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Failed in 3 Areas in Covid-19 Battle & Wants its Failures Hidden
11 May 2020
Colombian Combat Vessels & Weapons Discovered by Venezuelan Military
Colombian Combat Vessels & Weapons Discovered by Venezuelan Military
10 May 2020
US Has Been a Key Supporter of Daesh in Iraq: Senior MP
US Has Been a Key Supporter of Daesh in Iraq: Senior MP
10 May 2020
Obama Says Trump Response to Coronavirus Has Been
Obama Says Trump Response to Coronavirus Has Been 'Absolute Chaotic Disaster'
10 May 2020
Iraq’s PM Mustafa al-Kazemi Interested in Having Best Ties with Iran
Iraq’s PM Mustafa al-Kazemi Interested in Having Best Ties with Iran
10 May 2020