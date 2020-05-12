Trump Abruptly Leaves Coronavirus Press Conference after Clash with Reporters

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump stormed out of a covid-19 press conference at the White House on Monday after clashing with reporters asking questions about the new coronavirus.

One reporter asked the president about why he held a "global competition" mentality about statistics related to the coronavirus pandemic."Well, they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world, and maybe that’s a question you should ask China," responded the president, who often compares the United States's testing ability and mortality rates with other countries. "Don’t ask me. Ask China that question, OK? When you ask that question, you may get a very unusual answer.”"Why are you saying that to me specifically?" asked the CBS reporter, who was born in China and raised in the US."I’m not saying it specifically to anybody. I’m saying it to anybody that would ask a nasty question like that," Trump said in response.The president ended the news conference abruptly after a CNN reporter insisted on asking a question despite the his disapproval.Trump has been at war with what he refers to as "fake news" and the "enemy of the people," mostly media networks criticizing his administration’s performance.Two giant banners hung behind the podium declaring “America leads the world in testing.”“We have hundreds and hundreds of people a day pouring into the White House. It’s a massive office complex,” Trump said. “So I think we’re really doing a very good job in watching it, and I think it’s very well contained, actually. And part of the reason, it is because of all the tests we’re able to give.”