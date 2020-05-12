Saudi Warplanes Targeted Yemeni Provinces despite Ceasefire Claim

Islam Times - The Saudi-led coalition’s military aircraft targeted civilian areas in the central province of Ma’rib.

According to Yemen's Arabic-language al-Masirah television network, Saudi warplanes on Monday bombed the Majzar district of Ma’rib three times, violating a self-declared ceasefire announced by the Saudi-led coalition with the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.The report added that Saudi-backed mercenaries also targeted the area of al-Jah in Hudaydah province, using Katyusha rockets and mortar rounds.The attacks destroyed several residential buildings and inflicted other material damage, but there was no immediate word on possible casualties.With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, the Saudi-led military coalition waging war on Yemen decided to “extend the ceasefire for a month,” according to its spokesman Turki al-Maliki.The chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, has dismissed the Saudi-led coalition’s extension of the unilateral ceasefire in the war-ravaged Arab country by one month, saying Yemenis are expecting serious actions rather than words, which are simply media maneuver.The Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015. Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).