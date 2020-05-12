0
Tuesday 12 May 2020 - 08:55

Zarif Called On US to Correct its Behavior Instead of Making Excuses

Story Code : 862183
He made the remarks on Tue. in an interview on some comments about negotiating with the United States and said, “the whole world has come to this conclusion that any agreement with the United States may be ignored by Americans at any moment. The current US administration under Trump should correct its behavior instead of making excuses.”

There is no talk with US government, he said, adding, “Americans showed that negotiating with them cannot be trusted.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif said that there has yet been no talk with UK over the payment of compensation to UK government due to the damages incurred to the priceless objects kept in UK Embassy during storming its mission in Tehran in 2012 and added, “there are rules in the international law in this regard. The Iranian government also announced that protecting and maintaining foreign missions in Tehran shall be borne by the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Earlier, an Iranian lawmaker had pointed to the payment of compensation, worth £1.3 million, to UK due to storming UK Embassy to Tehran in 2012.

 All senior officials of the country have emphasized that two sides should negotiate on the details, Zarif added.
