Tuesday 12 May 2020 - 23:21

Ayatollah Khamenei Condoles Martyrdom of Iranian Navy Forces

Story Code : 862342
“The painful incident in Konarak vessel, which led to the martyrdom of a group of naval forces, is very bitter and grieving for me,” the message said.

Although the hardworking staff who have died during a difficult and honorable service are rewarded by God, God willing, losing loved ones for their families and lack of the hard-working young people is a great loss for the Navy, the Supreme Leader said.

“I offer my condolences to those bereaved families and ask God to grant them patience and healing,” Imam Khamenei said, urging relevant authorities to clarify the dimensions of this incident, identify the possible culprits and to take the necessary measures to prevent recurrence of such damaging and bitter incidents.

Nineteen crewmen were killed and 15 others injured in an incident involving the Iranian Navy’s Konarak logistic vessel in the country’s southern waters.

The incident occurred on Sunday when a number of Navy vessels were conducting exercises near the waters lying close to Jask and Chabahar ports, the Navy said in a statement on Monday.
