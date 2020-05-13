0
Wednesday 13 May 2020 - 00:06

Hezbollah MP Hands over 10 Files on Corruption to Parliamentary Committee

Story Code : 862345
Fadlallah, who was tasked by Hezbollah to follow up on anti-corruption efforts, said on Tuesday that he handed over to the committee 10 files of those who talked about during his press conference last Friday.

“Upon the request of the committee, I handed over documents which included 10 files on corruption. Thorough discussion was made at the committee which will follow up on these files,” Fadlallah was quoted as saying by National News Agency (NNA).

Earlier on Friday, Fadlallah stressed that Hezbollah may never provide a political coverage for the corrupts who belong to allied parties, noting that the resistance party aims to resort to law in the fight corruption in order to preserve the concept of statehood.
