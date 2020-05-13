0
Wednesday 13 May 2020 - 00:53

Newborn Babies among Those Killed in Kabul Hospital Shooting

Story Code : 862349
Newborn Babies among Those Killed in Kabul Hospital Shooting
Afghan forces have evacuated dozens and ended the siege at The 100-bed hospital is located in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of the Afghan capital, killing the three gunmen behind the deadly attack, the interior ministry spokesman said.

Security forces had earlier cordoned off the area as they evacuated more than 80 women and babies from the hospital, where medical charity Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) runs a maternity clinic.
