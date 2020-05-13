0
Wednesday 13 May 2020 - 11:12

Human Rights Watch Denounces Israel’s Land Grab Policies

In a report released on Tuesday, the New York-based body said Israel has over the past decades crammed Palestinians into small chunks of land to get more freedom in making more settlements, according to HRW’s official website.

It noted that Palestinian neighborhoods have little to no room to expand while at the same time, nearby predominantly Israeli communities — most of which constructed on Palestinian-owned lands– are growing larger.

Moreover, many Israeli-populated towns have admissions committees, which effectively do not allow Palestinians to live there.

The HRW went on to say that the Israeli regime directly controls 93 percent of the land in the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem (al-Quds), and the so-called Israel Land Authority (ILA) manages and allocates such pieces of land.
