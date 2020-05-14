0
Thursday 14 May 2020 - 10:08

World Health Organization Warns Coronavirus May Be Here to Stay

Story Code : 862664
World Health Organization Warns Coronavirus May Be Here to Stay
A vaccine could allow countries and economies to fully re-open from lockdowns and potentially earn millions of dollars for its creators.

But the WHO said the virus may never be wiped out entirely.

“This virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away,” said Michael Ryan, the global health body’s emergencies director in Geneva.

“HIV has not gone away — but we have come to terms with the virus.”

The prospect of the disease hanging around leaves governments across the world facing a delicate balancing act between suppressing the pathogen and getting economies up and running.
Comment


Featured Stories
U.S. Envoy Threatens to Trigger Return of U.N. Sanctions on Iran
U.S. Envoy Threatens to Trigger Return of U.N. Sanctions on Iran
Truck Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghan City of Gardez Kills Five
Truck Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghan City of Gardez Kills Five
14 May 2020
Syria Emerged Victorious in Universal War, Warns ‘Israel’ against Any Folly: Sayyed Nasrallah
Syria Emerged Victorious in Universal War, Warns ‘Israel’ against Any Folly: Sayyed Nasrallah
14 May 2020
Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Discuss Iran Influence & Regime
Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Discuss Iran Influence & Regime's Annexation Plot
14 May 2020
Afghan President Orders Military to Switch to Offensive Mode
Afghan President Orders Military to Switch to Offensive Mode
13 May 2020
Russian FM Condemns US’ Baseless Accusations Against Russia, China Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Russian FM Condemns US’ Baseless Accusations Against Russia, China Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
13 May 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Investigation into Naval Accident
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Investigation into Naval Accident
13 May 2020
FBI Accidentally Reveals Saudi Official Linked to 9/11
FBI Accidentally Reveals Saudi Official Linked to 9/11
13 May 2020
World Health Organization Condemns Herd Immunity Idea amid Coronavirus Pandemic
World Health Organization Condemns Herd Immunity Idea amid Coronavirus Pandemic
12 May 2020
China to Test All of Wuhan
China to Test All of Wuhan's Residents for Covid-19 after Disease Reappeared
12 May 2020
Zarif Called On US to Correct its Behavior Instead of Making Excuses
Zarif Called On US to Correct its Behavior Instead of Making Excuses
12 May 2020
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Yemeni Provinces despite Ceasefire Claim
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Yemeni Provinces despite Ceasefire Claim
12 May 2020
Trump Abruptly Leaves Coronavirus Press Conference after Clash with Reporters
Trump Abruptly Leaves Coronavirus Press Conference after Clash with Reporters
12 May 2020