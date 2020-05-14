0
Thursday 14 May 2020 - 10:21

Clashes in Kashmir after Indian Soldiers Kill Civilian

Story Code : 862665
Clashes in Kashmir after Indian Soldiers Kill Civilian
The man's death came amid heightened tensions in the restive Muslim-majority Himalayan region after New Delhi scrapped its semi-autonomous status and imposed a curfew to quell unrest.

Mehrajuddin Peer Shah, 25, was driving his car when paramilitary soldiers shot him near a checkpoint in the outskirts of Srinagar, the disputed region's main city.

Shah was taken to hospital but died from his injuries, police added in a statement.

But Shah's father, Ghulam Nabi, refuted the police's claims and said his son was shot and killed in cold blood.

"Had soldiers fired at his vehicle while fleeing any checkpoint, his car would have got bullet marks," he told reporters in Srinagar.

Witnesses told AFP the young man had come out of his car to answer questions from soldiers at the checkpoint, before he was shot as he got back into the vehicle.

- 'We want freedom! -

Civilians in Kashmir have been shot at checkpoints in the past, but this was the first incident in several months.

It took place under a nationwide lockdown in India to combat the spread of the coronavirus, with thousands of soldiers and police deployed at checkpoints across the restive territory to limit public movement.

As news of Shah's death spread in the local area, hundreds of residents took to the streets to hold anti-India protests, shouting "Go India go back!" and "We want freedom!"

Masked demonstrators threw stones and government forces fired tear gas and shotgun pellets to disperse the crowd.

Mobile phone services were also cut in the area as the clashes escalated.

At least two young women sustained eye injuries from metal pellets, a doctor at the city's main hospital speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP. Officials have barred doctors from speaking to media.

The fighting has left tens of thousands dead since 1989, mostly civilians. India has more than 500,000 troops in Kashmir.
Comment


Featured Stories
U.S. Envoy Threatens to Trigger Return of U.N. Sanctions on Iran
U.S. Envoy Threatens to Trigger Return of U.N. Sanctions on Iran
Truck Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghan City of Gardez Kills Five
Truck Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghan City of Gardez Kills Five
14 May 2020
Syria Emerged Victorious in Universal War, Warns ‘Israel’ against Any Folly: Sayyed Nasrallah
Syria Emerged Victorious in Universal War, Warns ‘Israel’ against Any Folly: Sayyed Nasrallah
14 May 2020
Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Discuss Iran Influence & Regime
Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Discuss Iran Influence & Regime's Annexation Plot
14 May 2020
Afghan President Orders Military to Switch to Offensive Mode
Afghan President Orders Military to Switch to Offensive Mode
13 May 2020
Russian FM Condemns US’ Baseless Accusations Against Russia, China Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Russian FM Condemns US’ Baseless Accusations Against Russia, China Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
13 May 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Investigation into Naval Accident
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Investigation into Naval Accident
13 May 2020
FBI Accidentally Reveals Saudi Official Linked to 9/11
FBI Accidentally Reveals Saudi Official Linked to 9/11
13 May 2020
World Health Organization Condemns Herd Immunity Idea amid Coronavirus Pandemic
World Health Organization Condemns Herd Immunity Idea amid Coronavirus Pandemic
12 May 2020
China to Test All of Wuhan
China to Test All of Wuhan's Residents for Covid-19 after Disease Reappeared
12 May 2020
Zarif Called On US to Correct its Behavior Instead of Making Excuses
Zarif Called On US to Correct its Behavior Instead of Making Excuses
12 May 2020
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Yemeni Provinces despite Ceasefire Claim
Saudi Warplanes Targeted Yemeni Provinces despite Ceasefire Claim
12 May 2020
Trump Abruptly Leaves Coronavirus Press Conference after Clash with Reporters
Trump Abruptly Leaves Coronavirus Press Conference after Clash with Reporters
12 May 2020