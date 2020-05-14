Iran Reiterates Support for Palestinians on Nakba Day

Islam Times - On the anniversary of the day when the Zionist entity declared existence 72 years ago, Iran reiterated its unwavering support for Palestinians against the Tel Aviv regime.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Thursday, the 72nd anniversary of Nakba (catastrophe) Day that forced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes in 1948 and when Tel Aviv proclaimed existence.The statement expressed Iran’s support for the Palestinian cause, calling on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), governments, Islamic countries, and all freedom-seeking nations around the world to help end Israeli occupation and aggression and restore the Palestinian people’s rights.“During more than seven decades of occupation, the Zionist regime began its acts of aggression with war and crime against the real owners of this land and then continued this policy with building settlements (deep into occupied territories), displacing Palestinians, desecrating al-Aqsa Mosque, Judaizing al-Quds and West Bank, continuing the blockade of Gaza, illegally annexing of the occupied Golan (Heights) and attempting to grab major parts of the West Bank,” the statement read.Nakba Day is generally commemorated by the Palestinians on May 15. It is an annual day of commemoration of the displacement that preceded and followed the Israeli occupation in 1948.Tensions have been running high in the occupied territories amid plans by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition administration to impose Tel Aviv’s “sovereignty” over Israeli settlements and certain strategic territories in the West Bank.The annexations, which are detailed in Trump’s Middle East plan, have drawn sharp criticism from the Palestinians.