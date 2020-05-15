0
Friday 15 May 2020 - 12:13

Russian FM Rejects Merkel Allegations on Russian Hacking

Story Code : 862852
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
“Five years have passed. Not a single concrete fact has been provided,” Lavrov said in a live interview with Russia’s RBK media group.

Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Merkel voiced frustration that Russia was targeting her in hacking attacks as she tried to build a better relationship with Moscow.

She said she had concrete proof of the “outrageous” spying attempts.

Lavrov charged that Berlin had decided Moscow was guilty even though “there are no facts in relation to Russia”.

“They suddenly said in the Bundestag… that all of this is outrageous and it had been done by Russians.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Russian FM Rejects Merkel Allegations on Russian Hacking
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
15 May 2020
Trump Threatens to Cut off Relations with China
Trump Threatens to Cut off Relations with China
15 May 2020
Venezuela Captures 39 Ex-Soldiers Trying to Enter Country
Venezuela Captures 39 Ex-Soldiers Trying to Enter Country
15 May 2020
U.S. Envoy Threatens to Trigger Return of U.N. Sanctions on Iran
U.S. Envoy Threatens to Trigger Return of U.N. Sanctions on Iran
14 May 2020
Truck Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghan City of Gardez Kills Five
Truck Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghan City of Gardez Kills Five
14 May 2020
Syria Emerged Victorious in Universal War, Warns ‘Israel’ against Any Folly: Sayyed Nasrallah
Syria Emerged Victorious in Universal War, Warns ‘Israel’ against Any Folly: Sayyed Nasrallah
14 May 2020
Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Discuss Iran Influence & Regime
Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Discuss Iran Influence & Regime's Annexation Plot
14 May 2020
Afghan President Orders Military to Switch to Offensive Mode
Afghan President Orders Military to Switch to Offensive Mode
13 May 2020
Russian FM Condemns US’ Baseless Accusations Against Russia, China Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Russian FM Condemns US’ Baseless Accusations Against Russia, China Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
13 May 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Investigation into Naval Accident
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Investigation into Naval Accident
13 May 2020
FBI Accidentally Reveals Saudi Official Linked to 9/11
FBI Accidentally Reveals Saudi Official Linked to 9/11
13 May 2020
World Health Organization Condemns Herd Immunity Idea amid Coronavirus Pandemic
World Health Organization Condemns Herd Immunity Idea amid Coronavirus Pandemic
12 May 2020