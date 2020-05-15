Russian FM Rejects Merkel Allegations on Russian Hacking

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday rejected allegations by German Chancellor Angela Merkel that Russian hackers had spied on her.

“Five years have passed. Not a single concrete fact has been provided,” Lavrov said in a live interview with Russia’s RBK media group.Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Merkel voiced frustration that Russia was targeting her in hacking attacks as she tried to build a better relationship with Moscow.She said she had concrete proof of the “outrageous” spying attempts.Lavrov charged that Berlin had decided Moscow was guilty even though “there are no facts in relation to Russia”.“They suddenly said in the Bundestag… that all of this is outrageous and it had been done by Russians.”