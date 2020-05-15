Iranian FM Says US Participation in UNSCR Has Ended Long Time Ago

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that US participation in the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 has ended a long time ago.

He dismissed the claims made by Americans with regard to participating in Iran nuclear deal, known as JCPOA, noting that the US has already ‘ceased participating’ in the deal.“Those who muse about injecting disinfectant to ‘clean’ coronavirus, also argue that they are a “participant” in a UN Security Council Resolution endorsing a deal that they long ago “ceased participating” in. Their own words,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday.“If only Kafka were around,” he added.Russia, China, as two other signatories to Iran nuclear deal, as well as some European countries and Iran have made clear that the US claim is a misconception of the Resolution. They reiterated that Washington is no longer a party to Iran nuclear deal as it has unilaterally withdrawn from the accord.Washington has started efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran which will end this October. The US has announced that it will use all its tools in the United Nations Security Council to achieve its aim. However, such a resolution is believed to be vetoed by Russia and China. As a second approach, Washington will then try to argue that it is a JCPOA participant so as to trigger the snapback mechanism which will return UN sanctions against Iran. This is while US President Donald Trump ceased his country’s participation in the JCPOA in May 2018 and re-imposed unilateral sanctions against Iran.