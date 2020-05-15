0
Friday 15 May 2020 - 12:49

Iranian FM Says US Participation in UNSCR Has Ended Long Time Ago

Story Code : 862864
Iranian FM Says US Participation in UNSCR Has Ended Long Time Ago
He dismissed the claims made by Americans with regard to participating in Iran nuclear deal, known as JCPOA, noting that the US has already ‘ceased participating’ in the deal.

“Those who muse about injecting disinfectant to ‘clean’ coronavirus, also argue that they are a “participant” in a UN Security Council Resolution endorsing a deal that they long ago “ceased participating” in. Their own words,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

“If only Kafka were around,” he added.

Russia, China, as two other signatories to Iran nuclear deal, as well as some European countries and Iran have made clear that the US claim is a misconception of the Resolution. They reiterated that Washington is no longer a party to Iran nuclear deal as it has unilaterally withdrawn from the accord.

Washington has started efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran which will end this October. The US has announced that it will use all its tools in the United Nations Security Council to achieve its aim. However, such a resolution is believed to be vetoed by Russia and China. As a second approach, Washington will then try to argue that it is a JCPOA participant so as to trigger the snapback mechanism which will return UN sanctions against Iran. This is while US President Donald Trump ceased his country’s participation in the JCPOA in May 2018 and re-imposed unilateral sanctions against Iran.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Russian FM Rejects Merkel Allegations on Russian Hacking
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
15 May 2020
Trump Threatens to Cut off Relations with China
Trump Threatens to Cut off Relations with China
15 May 2020
Venezuela Captures 39 Ex-Soldiers Trying to Enter Country
Venezuela Captures 39 Ex-Soldiers Trying to Enter Country
15 May 2020
U.S. Envoy Threatens to Trigger Return of U.N. Sanctions on Iran
U.S. Envoy Threatens to Trigger Return of U.N. Sanctions on Iran
14 May 2020
Truck Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghan City of Gardez Kills Five
Truck Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghan City of Gardez Kills Five
14 May 2020
Syria Emerged Victorious in Universal War, Warns ‘Israel’ against Any Folly: Sayyed Nasrallah
Syria Emerged Victorious in Universal War, Warns ‘Israel’ against Any Folly: Sayyed Nasrallah
14 May 2020
Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Discuss Iran Influence & Regime
Pompeo Arrives in Israel to Discuss Iran Influence & Regime's Annexation Plot
14 May 2020
Afghan President Orders Military to Switch to Offensive Mode
Afghan President Orders Military to Switch to Offensive Mode
13 May 2020
Russian FM Condemns US’ Baseless Accusations Against Russia, China Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Russian FM Condemns US’ Baseless Accusations Against Russia, China Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
13 May 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Investigation into Naval Accident
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Investigation into Naval Accident
13 May 2020
FBI Accidentally Reveals Saudi Official Linked to 9/11
FBI Accidentally Reveals Saudi Official Linked to 9/11
13 May 2020
World Health Organization Condemns Herd Immunity Idea amid Coronavirus Pandemic
World Health Organization Condemns Herd Immunity Idea amid Coronavirus Pandemic
12 May 2020