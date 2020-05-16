0
Saturday 16 May 2020 - 09:14

Iran’s OPEC Governor Passes Away

Iran’s OPEC Governor Passes Away
According to Iran's Oil Ministry, Kazempour Ardebili passed away at the age of 68 in a Tehran hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

A vital figure in Iran's international oil policy and a staunch aide of Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Kazempour Ardebili was key in forming the Islamic Republic's position in the global oil arena, especially at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

He served as the country's deputy foreign minister and deputy oil minister in the 1980s.

Kazempour was also Tehran’s ambassador to Japan in the early 1990s, while at the same time serving as OPEC governor.
