Saturday 16 May 2020 - 11:02

Russia Calls JCPOA Opponents Helpless & Ignorant

Story Code : 863035
Russia Calls JCPOA Opponents Helpless & Ignorant
“The opponents of the #IranDeal are helpless and even ignorant. In the beginning of a dispute, they provide 2-3 counterarguments and slogans. As soon as these arguments and slogans are exhausted, they move on to insulting opponents without proper justification. Not surprising!” Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

This came after US Special Representative on Iran Brian Hook, in recent comments addressing US presidential contender Joe Biden, said, “Nothing will be left of the JCPOA until you return to it.”

Biden in an electoral speech had spoken of Washington’s conditional return to the JCPOA if he wins the presidential race. Biden said the United States’ first condition to return to the JCPOA would be Iran’s renewing commitment to the nuclear deal. He promised his supporters to reinforce and expand the JCPOA in cooperation with US allies.
