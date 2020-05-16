0
Saturday 16 May 2020 - 19:51

Iran & Syria Discuss Cooperation in Fight against Terrorism

Story Code : 863126
Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji met and held talks with Syrian Ambassador to Tehran Adnan Hassan Mahmoud to explore the ways of boosting cooperation between the two countries.

Khaji noted that “the cooperation between Iran, Russia and Syria in the fight against terrorism will continue in a bid to find a solution for the ongoing crisis in Syria.”

Referring to the US’ sanctions against the Syrian nation that have hampered the country’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic, he stressed the need for the international community to support Syria’s territorial integrity and opposition to Washington’s cruel sanctions.

The Syrian ambassador, for his part, underlined the need for bilateral as well as regional cooperation to tackle such challenges.
Related Stories
Iran’s OPEC Governor Passes Away
Islam Times - Iran's veteran OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili has died of a brain haemorrhage two weeks after slipping into a coma.
