0
Sunday 17 May 2020 - 09:19

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 313,000

Story Code : 863193
Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 313,000
According to the latest data on Sunday, 4,721,828 people have so far been infected with the coronavirus with the death toll amounting to 313,260 and the number of recoveries reaching 1,812,136.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. 

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has reached 1,507,773, with a total death toll of 90,113.

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 27,563, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 276,505.

Russia had reported 2,537 deaths as of Wednesday with a total confirmed case of 272,043.

The UK's coronavirus death toll has risen to at least 34,466 and the number of infected people reached 240,161.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brazil has surpassed 15,000 from 233,511 coronavirus cases.

More than 118,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Iran, with the death toll standing at 6,937.
Related Stories
Afghan Government Has so Far Released 1,000 Taliban Prisoners
Islam Times - The Afghan government has so far released 1,000 members of Taliban under a deal between the militant group and the US, and that the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
Taliban Does Not Recognize Afghanistan High Peace Council
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha'abi Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center
17 May 2020
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
17 May 2020
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
17 May 2020
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
16 May 2020
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
16 May 2020
Jordan Warns Israeli Annexation Could Entail Massive Conflict
Jordan Warns Israeli Annexation Could Entail Massive Conflict
16 May 2020
China Calls on US to Pay Its Debts to the United Nations
China Calls on US to Pay Its Debts to the United Nations
16 May 2020
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Russian FM Rejects Merkel Allegations on Russian Hacking
15 May 2020
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
15 May 2020
Trump Threatens to Cut off Relations with China
Trump Threatens to Cut off Relations with China
15 May 2020
Venezuela Captures 39 Ex-Soldiers Trying to Enter Country
Venezuela Captures 39 Ex-Soldiers Trying to Enter Country
15 May 2020
U.S. Envoy Threatens to Trigger Return of U.N. Sanctions on Iran
U.S. Envoy Threatens to Trigger Return of U.N. Sanctions on Iran
14 May 2020