All Foreign Nationals in Iran That Are Infected By COVID-19 To Be Treated Free Of Charge

Islam Times - Director-General of Bureau for Aliens and Foreign Immigrants Affairs of the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs Mehdi Mahmoudi announced on Saturday that all foreign nationals, in particular those from Afghanistan, infected by the coronavirus are being treated free of charge in Iranian hospitals.

"The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to prevent any discrimination between Iranians and foreign nationals and the free treatment is underway for foreign nationals due to the direct order of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and ratification of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus," he said."As of the outbreak of the virus in Iran, disinfectants, face masks, and gloves have been distributed among Afghan citizens living in Iran," Mahmoudi added."Iran has delivered packages of anti-coronavirus products to 6,000 families of foreign nationals living in Iran," he said.As he added, the Afghanistan ministry of foreign affairs has expressed gratitude for Iran's measures in this regard.Iran is now hosting a population of over three million foreigners and Khorasan Razavi ranks first with regard to accepting foreign nationals. Based on the official statistics, some 320,000 foreign immigrants are now living in Khorasan Razavi province.Unlike some countries that stopped providing medical services to foreign nationals affected by the coronavirus, Iran has continuously rendered such services to the immigrants from neighboring states.