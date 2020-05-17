0
Sunday 17 May 2020 - 11:30

Moscow Tells US to Read Text of JCPOA More Carefully

Story Code : 863210
In a Saturday tweet, Ulyanov wrote, “1/2 #US mistakenly believes that para 10&11 of #UNSC res. 2231 allow US to invoke SnapBack to restore #UN #sanctions against #Iran. US partners need to read the text more carefully. Both paras clearly indicate that it can be done only through the procedures specified in JCPOA.”

“2/2 so, if US decides to initiate #SnapBack, it would need first to refer the issue to Joint Commission under #JCPOA. For this to happen US would need to restore fully its status of a member of the Commission and ensure full compliance with JCPOA in a verifiable manner. Go ahead!,” he added.

This is while the US has been trying to persuade the UN not to let Iran purchase conventional arms after sanctions expire in October.

Washington has called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.
