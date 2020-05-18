0
Monday 18 May 2020 - 00:12

U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei

Story Code : 863302
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
He made the remarks in a meeting with the representatives of political, scientific, cultural and student groups on Sunday.

"The US govt’s long-term performance has led to its being abhorred by a major part of the world, its warmongering, helping notorious governments, training terrorists, unconditional support for oppression and the like," the Supreme Leader said.

"The Americans won’t stay in Iraq and Syria; they’ll be expelled."

This meeting, which is held every year during the month of Ramadan with the presence of thousands of students, was held via video conference this year due to the health guidelines issued by the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus that has banned gatherings of large crowds.

“Today, the American society and political system are not attractive, but are a subject of hatred in an important part of the world too," the Supreme Leader added.

He further said that part of the existing hatred for the United States emanates from the behavior of its current officials, including its president and its talkative, illogical, and nonsensical secretary of state.

The Supreme Leader reiterated that the US warmongering in other countries, including in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria is another reason why the US government is hated so much.
