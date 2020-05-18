0
Monday 18 May 2020 - 00:16

Recent Terrorist Attacks in Iraq have been Backed by the US: Iraqi Analyst

Story Code : 863303
Recent Terrorist Attacks in Iraq have been Backed by the US: Iraqi Analyst
"Recent terrorist attacks in Iraq in recent weeks have been backed by the United States," Almaalomah quoted him as saying.

"By supporting terrorist operations in Iraq, the Americans are trying to force the Iraqi parliament to repeal the decision to expel the occupying forces from Iraq," he added.

The political analyst added that the US wants to continue its presence in Iraq under the name of fighting against terrorism.

Iraq and the US signed the Strategic Framework Agreement in 2008 based on a mutual cooperation between the two countries.

However, the country has been the scene of some terrorist activities lately by the US-sponsored Takfiri groups.

The ISIL Takfiri terrorist group launched several attacks across Iraq earlier this month, killing a number of Iraqi fighters.

The Resistance Movements have warned that the deadly attacks were part of a US plot to bring the terrorists back to the country.

Newly-elected Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said his cabinet has established a crisis desk to review the strategic agreement with the US on protecting the unity and sovereignty of Iraq.

Following his first Cabinet meeting, al-Kadhimi told reporters the group established a crisis desk consisting of foreign affairs experts.
Related Stories
An Iraqi analyst clarifies the reasons for the defeat of America in the region and in the Geneva II Conference
Islam Times - The political analyst and TV personality the editor-in-chief of the Iraqi Al-Saymar newspaper,...
Comment


Featured Stories
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan's Ghazni
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 May 2020
Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
Taliban Does Not Recognize Afghanistan High Peace Council
17 May 2020
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha'abi Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center
17 May 2020
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
17 May 2020
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
17 May 2020
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
16 May 2020
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
16 May 2020
Jordan Warns Israeli Annexation Could Entail Massive Conflict
Jordan Warns Israeli Annexation Could Entail Massive Conflict
16 May 2020
China Calls on US to Pay Its Debts to the United Nations
China Calls on US to Pay Its Debts to the United Nations
16 May 2020
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Russian FM Rejects Merkel Allegations on Russian Hacking
15 May 2020
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
15 May 2020
Trump Threatens to Cut off Relations with China
Trump Threatens to Cut off Relations with China
15 May 2020