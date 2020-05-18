Recent Terrorist Attacks in Iraq have been Backed by the US: Iraqi Analyst

Islam Times - Iraqi Analyst Saad Al-Kaabi blamed the US for playing a role in supporting recent terrorist operations in Iraq.

"Recent terrorist attacks in Iraq in recent weeks have been backed by the United States," Almaalomah quoted him as saying."By supporting terrorist operations in Iraq, the Americans are trying to force the Iraqi parliament to repeal the decision to expel the occupying forces from Iraq," he added.The political analyst added that the US wants to continue its presence in Iraq under the name of fighting against terrorism.Iraq and the US signed the Strategic Framework Agreement in 2008 based on a mutual cooperation between the two countries.However, the country has been the scene of some terrorist activities lately by the US-sponsored Takfiri groups.The ISIL Takfiri terrorist group launched several attacks across Iraq earlier this month, killing a number of Iraqi fighters.The Resistance Movements have warned that the deadly attacks were part of a US plot to bring the terrorists back to the country.Newly-elected Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said his cabinet has established a crisis desk to review the strategic agreement with the US on protecting the unity and sovereignty of Iraq.Following his first Cabinet meeting, al-Kadhimi told reporters the group established a crisis desk consisting of foreign affairs experts.