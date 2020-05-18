0
Monday 18 May 2020 - 00:50

international Community Must Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia for Import of Medical Equipment to Yemen: Ansarullah

Story Code : 863306
In a tweet on Sunday, Al-Houthi noted, “Instead of examining the number of patients, we urge the international community to put pressure on the Saudi-led coalition to lift the siege of Yemen and facilitate the import COVID-19 related medical equipment to the country."

So far, 122 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Yemen and 18 have died.

The ceasefire announced by the Saudi-led coalition, which was supposed to be secured due to Ramadan and the fight against coronavirus, has been repeatedly violated by the coalition.

Thousands of Yemenis have been killed so far as a result of the Saudi invasion, and according to the United Nations, the famine in the country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

International organizations have also warned that starvation and food shortage threatens the lives of 22 million Yemenis due to the all-out blockade.
