Zarif Sent a Letter to UN Chief, Warning about US Provocations

Islam Times - Following the release of some reports on the threat of US officials to harass tankers carrying Iran’s fuel to Venezuela, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sent a letter to the UN Secretary General António Guterres.

In this letter written to UN chief, Zarif warned about the US move in sending navy forces to the Caribbean region with the intention of intervening, disrupting, and harassing tankers tasked with conveyance of Iranian fuel to Venezuela.Zarif termed US’s illegal, dangerous and provocative threats as a kind of piracy and a major threat to international peace and security and reiterated that the US must stop using coercion in the international arena and respect the sovereignty of international law especially freedom of shipping in high seas.While reminding the US government’s responsibility for the consequences of any illegal move, Zarif added, “Islamic Republic of Iran has reserved the right to adopt necessary and appropriate measures to deal with these threats.”Following the letter, Iran’s Deputy Foreign minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi summoned the Swiss envoy to Tehran, who represents US Interest Section in Iran, and called on the ambassador to convey serious warning of the Islamic Republic of Iran to US officials over any possible threat against Iranian tankers carrying fuel to Venezuela.Araghchi described trade ties between Iran and Venezuela ‘completely legal and legitimate’.He warned that any threat by US against Iranian tankers would face an immediate and decisive response from the Islamic Republic of Iran and the US government would be responsible for the consequences.For his part, Swiss envoy to Iran announced that he will report the case to the US officials immediately.