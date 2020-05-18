Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan's Ghazni

Islam Times - A suicide bomber in a humvee vehicle detonated his explosives close to a building of the National Directorate of Security’s (NDS) special unit in Ghazni province on Monday morning, local officials said.

The incident happened around 4:30 am, according to security officials, Tolo News reported.The security officials did not provide further details.The Ministry of Interior has confirmed the Ghazni blast, saying: “Unfortunately, the terrorists once again attacked a religious center in Ghazni.”The ministry did not provide further details.In the meantime, a Ghazni health official said that seven people were killed and more than 40 others were wounded in the blast.“Most of the victims are NDS employees,” according to health officials.Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.