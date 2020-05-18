0
Monday 18 May 2020 - 07:52

Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan's Ghazni

Story Code : 863342
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan
The incident happened around 4:30 am, according to security officials, Tolo News reported.

The security officials did not provide further details.

The Ministry of Interior has confirmed the Ghazni blast, saying: “Unfortunately, the terrorists once again attacked a religious center in Ghazni.”

The ministry did not provide further details.

In the meantime, a Ghazni health official said that seven people were killed and more than 40 others were wounded in the blast.

“Most of the victims are NDS employees,” according to health officials.

Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Related Stories
US Military Plane Crashes in Afghanistan’s Ghazni: Reports
Islam Times - A plane reportedly belonging to the US Air Force has crashed in Afghanistan’s eastern province of Ghazni on Monday, but it is how many were on board, or whether anyone survived....
Comment


Featured Stories
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan's Ghazni
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 May 2020
Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
Taliban Does Not Recognize Afghanistan High Peace Council
17 May 2020
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha'abi Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center
17 May 2020
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
17 May 2020
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
17 May 2020
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
16 May 2020
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
16 May 2020
Jordan Warns Israeli Annexation Could Entail Massive Conflict
Jordan Warns Israeli Annexation Could Entail Massive Conflict
16 May 2020
China Calls on US to Pay Its Debts to the United Nations
China Calls on US to Pay Its Debts to the United Nations
16 May 2020
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Russian FM Rejects Merkel Allegations on Russian Hacking
15 May 2020
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
15 May 2020
Trump Threatens to Cut off Relations with China
Trump Threatens to Cut off Relations with China
15 May 2020