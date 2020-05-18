0
Monday 18 May 2020 - 11:03

Non-Aligned Movement Condemned Zionist Regime's Illegal Annexation Plan

Story Code : 863397
In a statement issued by the Non-Aligned Movement, it described the Zionist regime’s actions as a clear violation of international law, including the UN Charter and the Fourth Geneva Convention, as well as many Security Council resolutions and the UN General Assembly, according to Al-Quds Al-Arabi.

The Non-Aligned Movement warned that the realization of the Zionist plans would have devastating long-term consequences in the region, negatively affecting the Palestinians' right to self-determination and independence, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The statement also reaffirmed the principle of the forbidden seizure of land by force, calling for an immediate and complete cessation of all illegal policies and measures.

The Non-Aligned Movement called on the international community to prevent the Israel regime's illegal actions and its ignorance of treaties and UN resolutions and international laws.
