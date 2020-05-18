0
Monday 18 May 2020 - 23:53

China Acts with 'Openness, Transparency, Responsibility' in COVID-19 Fight: President Xi Jinping

Story Code : 863509
China Acts with
Xi made the remarks when delivering a speech via video link Monday in Beijing at the opening of the 73rd World Health Assembly.

"In China, after making painstaking efforts and enormous sacrifice, we have turned the tide on the virus and protected the life and health of our people," Xi said. "All along, we have acted with openness, transparency and responsibility", Xinhua news agency reported.

"We have provided information to WHO and relevant countries in a most timely fashion. We have released the genome sequence at the earliest possible time," he said.

"We have shared control and treatment experience with the world without reservation. We have done everything in our power to support and assist countries in need," Xi added.
Related Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Failed in 3 Areas in Covid-19 Battle & Wants its Failures Hidden
Islam Times - Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei says the western countries have failed in three areas during the fight ...
Comment


Featured Stories
international Community Must Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia for Import of Medical Equipment to Yemen: Ansarullah
international Community Must Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia for Import of Medical Equipment to Yemen: Ansarullah
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan's Ghazni
18 May 2020
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 May 2020
Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
Taliban Does Not Recognize Afghanistan High Peace Council
17 May 2020
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha'abi Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center
17 May 2020
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
17 May 2020
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
17 May 2020
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
16 May 2020
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
16 May 2020
Jordan Warns Israeli Annexation Could Entail Massive Conflict
Jordan Warns Israeli Annexation Could Entail Massive Conflict
16 May 2020
China Calls on US to Pay Its Debts to the United Nations
China Calls on US to Pay Its Debts to the United Nations
16 May 2020
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Russian FM Rejects Merkel Allegations on Russian Hacking
15 May 2020
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
15 May 2020