0
Tuesday 19 May 2020 - 00:46

Erdogan, Putin Discussed Cooperation on Coronavirus Fight & Situation in Syria

Story Code : 863512
Erdogan, Putin Discussed Cooperation on Coronavirus Fight & Situation in Syria
“Our president held phone talks with Vladimir Putin. The leaders discussed the cooperation on the coronavirus response as well as steps after the pandemic. The situation in Syria was also discussed”, Erdogan’s office said.

The two leaders discussed the prospects for cooperation on trade and the economy.

“The importance of further cooperation of relevant agencies of the two countries, on many treatment methods and vaccine development, was stressed”, the Kremlin noted.

Putin thanked Erdogan for helping with the repatriation of Russians and for the aid to several Russian regions.

“President of Russia and turkey expressed concerns over the escalation of clashes in Libya”, the Kremlin said.

Putin and Erdogan discussed Syria as well and expressed readiness on both sides to boost the effort to carry out agreements on Idlib.

The Russian and the Turkish presidents managed to negotiate a ceasefire in Syria earlier this year, establishing joint patrols near Idlib – which is the last stronghold of the foreign-backed terrorists in the country.
Related Stories
Russia Blamed Turkey for the Recent Deterioration of the Situation in Syria’s Idlib De-escalation Zone
Islam Times - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow believes that the reason ...
Comment


Featured Stories
international Community Must Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia for Import of Medical Equipment to Yemen: Ansarullah
international Community Must Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia for Import of Medical Equipment to Yemen: Ansarullah
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan's Ghazni
18 May 2020
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 May 2020
Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
Taliban Does Not Recognize Afghanistan High Peace Council
17 May 2020
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha'abi Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center
17 May 2020
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
17 May 2020
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
17 May 2020
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
16 May 2020
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
16 May 2020
Jordan Warns Israeli Annexation Could Entail Massive Conflict
Jordan Warns Israeli Annexation Could Entail Massive Conflict
16 May 2020
China Calls on US to Pay Its Debts to the United Nations
China Calls on US to Pay Its Debts to the United Nations
16 May 2020
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Russian FM Rejects Merkel Allegations on Russian Hacking
15 May 2020
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
15 May 2020