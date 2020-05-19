0
Tuesday 19 May 2020 - 00:51

WHO’s Hesitation to Grant Taiwan Observer Status ‘Damages’ Its Credibility: Pompeo

Story Code : 863513
WHO’s Hesitation to Grant Taiwan Observer Status ‘Damages’ Its Credibility: Pompeo
WHO’s member states agreed during the virtual World Health Assembly to postpone the discussion on granting Taiwan observer status in the agency, despite mounting pressure from Washington.

“Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ lack of independence deprives the Assembly of Taiwan’s renowned scientific expertise on pandemic disease, and further damages the WHO’s credibility and effectiveness at a time when the world needs it the most”, Pompeo said in a statement.

Separately, the top diplomat tweeted his support for the island, praising its efforts to contain the coronavirus quicker and more efficiently than “authoritarian regimes”.

The US previously warned the international body that excluding Taiwan from a coronavirus assembly could pose serious public health problems during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Washington stressed in a letter to the WHO that Taiwan is a responsible player that has scientific and technical expertise “that could help save lives around the world”.

Beijing strongly opposes Taiwan’s bid for WHO observer status, seeing it as a violation of the “One China” principle because it continues to view Taiwan as a breakaway province.
Related Stories
US 'will take action' in support of anti-government protests in Venezuela: Pompeo
Islam Times - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that the United States "will take action" in support of anti-government protesters amid clashes ...
Comment


Featured Stories
international Community Must Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia for Import of Medical Equipment to Yemen: Ansarullah
international Community Must Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia for Import of Medical Equipment to Yemen: Ansarullah
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan's Ghazni
18 May 2020
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 May 2020
Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
Taliban Does Not Recognize Afghanistan High Peace Council
17 May 2020
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha'abi Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center
17 May 2020
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
17 May 2020
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
17 May 2020
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
16 May 2020
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
16 May 2020
Jordan Warns Israeli Annexation Could Entail Massive Conflict
Jordan Warns Israeli Annexation Could Entail Massive Conflict
16 May 2020
China Calls on US to Pay Its Debts to the United Nations
China Calls on US to Pay Its Debts to the United Nations
16 May 2020
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Russian FM Rejects Merkel Allegations on Russian Hacking
15 May 2020
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
China Condemns US Plans to Extend Arms Embargo & Push UN Iran Sanctions
15 May 2020