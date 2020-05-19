0
Tuesday 19 May 2020 - 09:20

Tehran & Ansarullah Called for Efforts to Accelerate Delivery of Medical Supplies to Yemen

Tehran & Ansarullah Called for Efforts to Accelerate Delivery of Medical Supplies to Yemen
As part of Iran’s consultations about Yemen, Ali-Asghar Khaji, a senior assistant to Iran’s Foreign Minister in special political affairs, held a telephone conversation on Monday with Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesperson for Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement and the chief negotiator of the National Salvation Government.

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, in the conversation, the two sides discussed the latest political and on-the-ground developments in Yemen, cited the threats posed by the outbreak of the coronavirus in Yemen and the acute shortage of the supplies for tackling the disease due to the continued military aggression by the foreign forces and the cruel blockade imposed on the country, and stressed the need to accelerate the delivery of humanitarian aids and medicines to the people of Yemen.

The two sides had also discussed the situation around Yemen in a conversation on May 9. Khaji said then that reaching a political agreement based on cessation of war is the solution to settle the Yemeni crisis.
