Israeli Soldiers Opened Fire at Kfar Shuba Shepherd within Lebanese Territories: Probe

Islam Times - Al-Manar correspondent reported that the investigation conducted by the UNIFIL command with the Lebanese army representatives on one side and the UNIFIL command with the Israeli side on the other proved that the Zionist soldiers opened fire two days ago at the shepherd in Kfa Shuba town within the Lebanese territories, which refutes the enemy’s infiltration claim.

Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a shepherd, injuring him near the border area of Ruwaysat Al-Alam in Kfarchouba Heights, Al-Manar correspondent reported Sunday.The shepherd is of Syrian nationality and was transferred to a hospital in the occupied territories, Al-Manar’s Ali Shoeib reported.Meanwhile, two Israeli enemy war planes breached the Lebanese airspace on May 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm over the town of Kfarkila reaching the town of Chekka and carried out circular flights over all the Lebanese regions. The enemy planes then left the Lebanese airspace at 1:20 pm over the town of Yaroun.