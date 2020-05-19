0
Tuesday 19 May 2020 - 09:47

Israeli Soldiers Opened Fire at Kfar Shuba Shepherd within Lebanese Territories: Probe

Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a shepherd, injuring him near the border area of Ruwaysat Al-Alam in Kfarchouba Heights, Al-Manar correspondent reported Sunday.

The shepherd is of Syrian nationality and was transferred to a hospital in the occupied territories, Al-Manar’s Ali Shoeib reported.

Meanwhile, two Israeli enemy war planes breached the Lebanese airspace on May 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm over the town of Kfarkila reaching the town of Chekka and carried out circular flights over all the Lebanese regions. The enemy planes then left the Lebanese airspace at 1:20 pm over the town of Yaroun.
