Israeli Soldiers Opened Fire at Kfar Shuba Shepherd within Lebanese Territories: Probe
Story Code : 863584
Israeli occupation forces opened fire at a shepherd, injuring him near the border area of Ruwaysat Al-Alam in Kfarchouba Heights, Al-Manar correspondent reported Sunday.
The shepherd is of Syrian nationality and was transferred to a hospital in the occupied territories, Al-Manar’s Ali Shoeib reported.
Meanwhile, two Israeli enemy war planes breached the Lebanese airspace on May 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm over the town of Kfarkila reaching the town of Chekka and carried out circular flights over all the Lebanese regions. The enemy planes then left the Lebanese airspace at 1:20 pm over the town of Yaroun.