Iran Foreign Ministry wrote, “For 7 decades the international community failed to solve the question of Palestine since the plans proposed never corresponded with its historical facts and roots.”“Iran believes that only Palestinians whether Muslim, Christian or Jew with a national referendum can and should decide for Palestine,” it added.