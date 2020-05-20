0
Wednesday 20 May 2020 - 00:00

US Imposed Sanctions on China-Based Company over Business with Iran’s Mahan Air

Story Code : 863710
US Imposed Sanctions on China-Based Company over Business with Iran’s Mahan Air
The US Treasury Department said in a statement on Tuesday that Shanghai Saint Logistics Limited acted as a general sales agent for Mahan Air, Reuters reported.

The Treasury action froze any US-held assets of Shanghai Saint Logistics and declared unlawful for Americans of doing business with the company.

“This designation serves as another reminder that companies still providing services for Mahan Air – in the PRC (People’s Republic of China) or anywhere else – risk potential US sanctions,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The Treasury also said Mahan Air was operating charter flights to Venezuela transporting Iranian technicians and technical equipment, and supporting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and getting paid in gold bars from the Central Bank of Venezuela.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the Iranian government is using Mahan Air to support Venezuela’s “illegitimate regime,” referring to the elected government of President Maduro.

The United States and some of its allies recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president last year.

The US government imposed sanctions on Mahan Air in 2011. The airline, established in 1992 as Iran’s first private airline, has the country’s largest fleet of aircraft and has flights to many countries around the world.

The Trump administration reinstated US sanctions against Iran in May 2018 after leaving a United Nations-endorsed nuclear agreement with the Islamic Republic and five other countries.
Comment


Featured Stories
Afghan Security Forces Foiled Taliban Attack on Key City
Afghan Security Forces Foiled Taliban Attack on Key City
UN Envoy: Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation
UN Envoy: Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation
19 May 2020
Trump Threatens Permanent Freeze of WHO Funding, Gives 30-Day Ultimatum
Trump Threatens Permanent Freeze of WHO Funding, Gives 30-Day Ultimatum
19 May 2020
Tehran & Ansarullah Called for Efforts to Accelerate Delivery of Medical Supplies to Yemen
Tehran & Ansarullah Called for Efforts to Accelerate Delivery of Medical Supplies to Yemen
19 May 2020
international Community Must Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia for Import of Medical Equipment to Yemen: Ansarullah
international Community Must Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia for Import of Medical Equipment to Yemen: Ansarullah
18 May 2020
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan's Ghazni
18 May 2020
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 May 2020
Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
Taliban Does Not Recognize Afghanistan High Peace Council
17 May 2020
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha'abi Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center
17 May 2020
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
17 May 2020
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
17 May 2020
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
16 May 2020
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
16 May 2020