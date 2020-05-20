0
Wednesday 20 May 2020 - 00:52

World Bank Warns Pandemic Could Push 60 Million into Extreme Poverty

Story Code : 863712
World Bank Warns Pandemic Could Push 60 Million into Extreme Poverty
The global lending institution is already financing aid programs in 100 countries, under its commitment to spend $160 billion over the next 15 months, bank president David Malpass said.

“That’s home to 70 percent of the world’s population. This represents a significant milestone,” Malpass told a conference call.

Malpass said the bank anticipates a five percent contraction in the world economy this year, with severe effects on the poorest countries.

“Our estimate is that up to 60 million people will be pushed into extreme poverty, erasing all the progress made in poverty alleviation in the past three years, and our forecasts indicate a deep recession,” Malpass said.

Nearly five million people have been infected by the virus around the world, and more than 300,000 have died since it first appeared in China in late 2019.

So far, the World Bank has spent $5.5 billion to shore up beleaguered health systems, economies and social services in poor countries.

But Malpass stressed that the World Bank’s efforts alone were insufficient, and urged donor nations to step up bilateral aid to poorer countries to ensure a durable recovery.

He said restoring the flow of remittance payments and tourism — key sources of income for developing countries — would be “critical steps in the reopening.”
A year-long moratorium on debt payments by less developed countries — called for by the G-20 in mid-April — has gained growing acceptance, he noted.

According to Malpass, 14 countries have agreed to such a suspension of debt payments, another 23 are expected to request it, and 17 were giving it serious consideration.

“That’s a very welcome and very fast response and positive response to the G-20 countries’ commitment,” he said.
Source : AFP
Comment


Featured Stories
Afghan Security Forces Foiled Taliban Attack on Key City
Afghan Security Forces Foiled Taliban Attack on Key City
UN Envoy: Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation
UN Envoy: Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation
19 May 2020
Trump Threatens Permanent Freeze of WHO Funding, Gives 30-Day Ultimatum
Trump Threatens Permanent Freeze of WHO Funding, Gives 30-Day Ultimatum
19 May 2020
Tehran & Ansarullah Called for Efforts to Accelerate Delivery of Medical Supplies to Yemen
Tehran & Ansarullah Called for Efforts to Accelerate Delivery of Medical Supplies to Yemen
19 May 2020
international Community Must Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia for Import of Medical Equipment to Yemen: Ansarullah
international Community Must Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia for Import of Medical Equipment to Yemen: Ansarullah
18 May 2020
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan's Ghazni
18 May 2020
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 May 2020
Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
Taliban Does Not Recognize Afghanistan High Peace Council
17 May 2020
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha'abi Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center
17 May 2020
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
Yemen Army Holds Off an Attack by Saudi-Backed Militants in Taiz
17 May 2020
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
US Threatens ICC with ’Consequences’ If It Investigate Israeli Regime’s War Crimes
17 May 2020
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
US Is Considering Restoring Some WHO Funding: Trump
16 May 2020
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
Russia Warns That Terrorists Intensifying Activities in Syria & Iraq
16 May 2020