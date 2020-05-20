0
Wednesday 20 May 2020 - 08:17

Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist Regime Was Born Through Terror

“The Zionist regime has a history of aggression, secret WMD programs, occupations & unlawfulness,” wrote Iran Foreign Ministry.

“The Quds day is a yearly reminder to the Muslim world that the Israeli regime’s occupation & aggressive actions have been an underlying factor in conflicts in our region,” it added, also uploading the following content:



In its earliest tweets on the same day, Iran Foreign Ministry also wrote, “The Zionist regime was born through terror, and since then has assassinated thousands of people from ordinary #Palestinians to prominent Arab figures and Iranian scientists. A terrorist regime in nature, Israel still continues to sow seeds of chaos in our region,” while posting the below infographic. 



Quds Day, officially called International Quds Day, is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan that was initiated by the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israel regime.
