0
Wednesday 20 May 2020 - 10:31

Naim Qassem: Zionists is Fully Aware of Hezbollah's Readiness to Respond Aggression

Story Code : 863816
Naim Qassem: Zionists is Fully Aware of Hezbollah
In an interview with OTV, he noted coronavirus pandemic has put the Tel Aviv regime in difficulties as it did so to Lebanon but Zionists know that Hezbollah will give a harsh response to any aggression even under the outbreak of the virus. He said Zionists' hostile activities against Lebanon are not restricted to coronavirus pandemic.

"If Israel wants war, we are in ambush," he said, "We can confront them as we did so in 2006."

Answering a question about the messages the Zionist transmit for Hezbollah in Syria he said, "they have their own messages and we have ours but in case one from Hezbollah is targeted in Syria, we will give a response, for sure."

Addressing the US pressures on the elections in Lebanon, Qassem said everyone knows that the elections are popular, free, and democratic.

"Hezbollah is legally present in the government and the Parliament of Lebanon," he underlined.

"Hezbollah does not agree with early parliamentary elections," he said, "It is better for everyone to give a chance to the incumbent technocratic government."

He also noted that Hezbollah decides and acts upon the interests of Lebanon and is not a subordinate to Iran but Iran will benefit from Hezballah's combat with the Zionist regime and there is nothing bad in that. 
Related Stories
Hezbollah hits back at Barak over accusations
Hezbollah responds to Tel Aviv's accusations that Lebanon had not complied with a UN resolution, describing them as 'lies to boost the morale among Israelis'.
Comment


Featured Stories
Etihad Made the First Airline Flight from the Emirates to Israel amid Normalization Attempts
Etihad Made the First Airline Flight from the Emirates to Israel amid Normalization Attempts
Mahmoud Abbas: Palestine Withdraws from All Agreements with Israel and US
Mahmoud Abbas: Palestine Withdraws from All Agreements with Israel and US
20 May 2020
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist Regime Was Born Through Terror
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist Regime Was Born Through Terror
20 May 2020
Afghan Mosque Attack Killing 8 & Wounding 12 Others
Afghan Mosque Attack Killing 8 & Wounding 12 Others
20 May 2020
Afghan Security Forces Foiled Taliban Attack on Key City
Afghan Security Forces Foiled Taliban Attack on Key City
19 May 2020
UN Envoy: Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation
UN Envoy: Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation
19 May 2020
Trump Threatens Permanent Freeze of WHO Funding, Gives 30-Day Ultimatum
Trump Threatens Permanent Freeze of WHO Funding, Gives 30-Day Ultimatum
19 May 2020
Tehran & Ansarullah Called for Efforts to Accelerate Delivery of Medical Supplies to Yemen
Tehran & Ansarullah Called for Efforts to Accelerate Delivery of Medical Supplies to Yemen
19 May 2020
international Community Must Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia for Import of Medical Equipment to Yemen: Ansarullah
international Community Must Put Pressure on Saudi Arabia for Import of Medical Equipment to Yemen: Ansarullah
18 May 2020
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan
Suicide Bomber Kills Seven in Afghanistan's Ghazni
18 May 2020
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
U.S. Will Be Expelled From Iraq & Syria: Ayatollah Khamenei
18 May 2020
Taliban Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid
Taliban Does Not Recognize Afghanistan High Peace Council
17 May 2020
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha
Iraqi PM Wears Hashd al-Sha'abi Uniform in Significant visit to Their Command Center
17 May 2020