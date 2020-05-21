Biden Opposes ‘Israel’ Annexing Occupied West Bank as Potentially ‘Choking off Any Hope of Peace’

Islam Times - Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday offered his most vocal to date opposition to the Israeli government’s moves to annex Zionist settlements as part of the move to claim sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley, reported The Hill citing a transcript of the former vice president’s statement.

“I do not support annexation…The fact is, I will reverse Trump’s undercutting of peace,” said Biden at a virtual fundraiser with members of the American Zionist community.On 28 January US President Donald Trump formally unveiled his plan for Middle East ‘peace', authored by a team led by his son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Palestinian authorities rejecting the proposal as flagrantly biased.