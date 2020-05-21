0
Thursday 21 May 2020 - 01:24

Biden Opposes ‘Israel’ Annexing Occupied West Bank as Potentially ‘Choking off Any Hope of Peace’

Story Code : 863944
Biden Opposes ‘Israel’ Annexing Occupied West Bank as Potentially ‘Choking off Any Hope of Peace’
“I do not support annexation…The fact is, I will reverse Trump’s undercutting of peace,” said Biden at a virtual fundraiser with members of the American Zionist community.

On 28 January US President Donald Trump formally unveiled his plan for Middle East ‘peace', authored by a team led by his son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Palestinian authorities rejecting the proposal as flagrantly biased.
