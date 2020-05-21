0
Thursday 21 May 2020 - 01:38

Iranian FM: Zionist Regime is a Global Problem

Story Code : 863947
Speaking in a TV program on Wed. on the occasion of International Quds Day [marking the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan] he emphasized that the issue of Palestine is a pivotal issue for the Islamic world.

Although some Arab countries had coordinated themselves in the past with the Camp David Accord and recently with the policies of Saudi regime with Israel and against the Palestinian cause, the issue of Palestine is not the issue that will be fallen into oblivion by these methods, Zarif stressed.

He termed the issue of Palestine as a priority of Iran’s foreign policy both for government and people of the country since the time of the late Imam Khomeini [RA] up to the present time and stressed, “given its concern for the Islamic world, Islamic Revolution of Iran should stand up for the inalienable and legitimate rights of Palestinian people.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif said, “the terrorist and fake regime of Israel has violated the most fundamental and basic rights of Palestinian people.”

In response to a question that some believe the issue of Palestine is an issue that is related to the Arab world and has nothing to do with the Islamic Republic of Iran, Zarif emphasized, “the policies of the Zionist regime are not the policies that are limited to a small area. Today, you can see that even in the United States, interests of the Zionist regime prevail over the interests of Americans themselves in many cases.”
