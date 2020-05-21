0
Yemeni Forces Shot Down Saudi Spy Drone over Hudaydah

Yemeni air defense forces downed the drone with a surface-to-air missile as it was on a reconnaissance mission over Kilo 16 district of the province, located around 230 kilometers west of the capital Sana'a, an unnamed Yemeni military official said.

The source added that the Saudi-backed militants shelled residential areas in the south of Hudaydah several times, breaching a self-declared truth recently announced by the Saudi-led coalition.

With the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, the Saudi-led military coalition waging war on Yemen decided to “extend the ceasefire for a month,” according to its spokesman Turki al-Maliki.

The chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, has dismissed the Saudi-led coalition’s extension of the unilateral ceasefire in the war-ravaged Arab country by one month, saying Yemenis are expecting serious actions rather than words, which are simply media maneuver.

The Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015. Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).
