Most Americans Think It Will be At Least 6 Months Before a Return to Normal from Coronavirus

Islam Times - The majority of Americans say it will take at least six months for their daily lives to return to normal, according to a new poll, as states in the US start reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sixty-five percent of people surveyed in an NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist poll released Wednesday said it will take six months or longer for their daily life to return to a “sense of normal.”Just 32 percent of Americans surveyed said it will take less than six months.The view did differ by party, however. Seventy-eight percent of Democrats said it will take at least six months, as did 68 percent of independents, while just 55 percent of Republicans said the same, The Hill reported.The poll also found an overwhelming 77 percent of surveyed Americans said they are concerned about a second wave of the coronavirus. Ninety-three percent of Democrats said they were concerned, as did 76 percent of independents, based on the poll.Republicans were less likely to say so, but still more than half, 57 percent, said they were concerned about a second wave.The US has reported more than 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and at least 93,200 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.Most states across the country have started lifting restrictions to varying degrees, allowing nonessential businesses that have been shut to mitigate the spread of the virus to reopen.The poll was conducted from May 12-17 and is based on a survey of 1,007 adults. The margin of error is 3.6 percentage points.