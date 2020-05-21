0
Thursday 21 May 2020 - 11:10

Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani

Story Code : 864049
Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani
“By God’s grace, the dawn of the day of victory is near, and the death knell for the invasive Zionists has begun to toll,” General Soleimani wrote in a latter addressed to Mohammed Deif, senior commander of Ezzedine al-Qassam, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement.

“Defending Palestine is an honor for us, and an obligation that we will not abandon in exchange for nothing,” the letter read.

He ensured the Palestinian commander that Iran will never forsake Palestine no matter the piling pressure and sanctions against the Islamic Republic, Gen. Soleimani wrote.

“Palestine’s friends are our friends and Palestine’s enemies are our enemies. This has been and will always be our policy,” he said.

In his letter, Soleimani compares defending Palestine to defending the entire Islamic World and that whoever withholds assistance from Palestine was not to be considered a Muslim.

General Soleimani also wished for divine assistance in his efforts to provide support for the Palestinians and hoped that God grant his wish “for martyrdom on the path of al-Quds’ [liberation].”

The letter was unveiled in the run-up to the International Quds Day. it was sent to Deif some time before General Soleimani was martyred in a US drone attack in Baghdad in January, reported Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television channel that published the letter posthumously.
Source : Agencies
Related Stories
US Senators Slam ‘Insulting’ Briefing on Assassination of Iran’s Gen Soleimani
Islam Times - Democratic senators and two key GOP senators denounced a classified briefing Wednesday on Trump administration’s decision to assassinate ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani
Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani
Elimination of Zionist Regime Doesn’t Mean Eliminating Jews: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elimination of Zionist Regime Doesn’t Mean Eliminating Jews: Ayatollah Khamenei
21 May 2020
Venezuela
Venezuela's Military Will Escort Iranian Tankers Delivering Fuel to the Country
21 May 2020
Iran Slams Trump for Escalating His Threat against WHO amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Iran Slams Trump for Escalating His Threat against WHO amid Coronavirus Outbreak
21 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah to Martyr Suleimani: We Will Pray in Al-Quds, We are Preparing for That Day!
Sayyed Nasrallah to Martyr Suleimani: We Will Pray in Al-Quds, We are Preparing for That Day!
By: Marwa Haidar
21 May 2020
Etihad Made the First Airline Flight from the Emirates to Israel amid Normalization Attempts
Etihad Made the First Airline Flight from the Emirates to Israel amid Normalization Attempts
20 May 2020
Mahmoud Abbas: Palestine Withdraws from All Agreements with Israel and US
Mahmoud Abbas: Palestine Withdraws from All Agreements with Israel and US
20 May 2020
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist Regime Was Born Through Terror
Iranian Foreign Ministry: Zionist Regime Was Born Through Terror
20 May 2020
Afghan Mosque Attack Killing 8 & Wounding 12 Others
Afghan Mosque Attack Killing 8 & Wounding 12 Others
20 May 2020
Afghan Security Forces Foiled Taliban Attack on Key City
Afghan Security Forces Foiled Taliban Attack on Key City
19 May 2020
UN Envoy: Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation
UN Envoy: Unauthorized Foreign Presence in Syria Amounts to Occupation
19 May 2020
Trump Threatens Permanent Freeze of WHO Funding, Gives 30-Day Ultimatum
Trump Threatens Permanent Freeze of WHO Funding, Gives 30-Day Ultimatum
19 May 2020
Tehran & Ansarullah Called for Efforts to Accelerate Delivery of Medical Supplies to Yemen
Tehran & Ansarullah Called for Efforts to Accelerate Delivery of Medical Supplies to Yemen
19 May 2020