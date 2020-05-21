Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani

Islam Times - Iran’s late IRGC Quds Force Commander General Qassem Soleimani had assured the Palestinians that they will eventually defeat the Israeli regime, and that Tehran would never give up supporting their struggle against the Zionist regime’s occupation.

“By God’s grace, the dawn of the day of victory is near, and the death knell for the invasive Zionists has begun to toll,” General Soleimani wrote in a latter addressed to Mohammed Deif, senior commander of Ezzedine al-Qassam, the military wing of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement.“Defending Palestine is an honor for us, and an obligation that we will not abandon in exchange for nothing,” the letter read.He ensured the Palestinian commander that Iran will never forsake Palestine no matter the piling pressure and sanctions against the Islamic Republic, Gen. Soleimani wrote.“Palestine’s friends are our friends and Palestine’s enemies are our enemies. This has been and will always be our policy,” he said.In his letter, Soleimani compares defending Palestine to defending the entire Islamic World and that whoever withholds assistance from Palestine was not to be considered a Muslim.General Soleimani also wished for divine assistance in his efforts to provide support for the Palestinians and hoped that God grant his wish “for martyrdom on the path of al-Quds’ [liberation].”The letter was unveiled in the run-up to the International Quds Day. it was sent to Deif some time before General Soleimani was martyred in a US drone attack in Baghdad in January, reported Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television channel that published the letter posthumously.