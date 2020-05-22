Western Countries Are Still Providing Support to Terrorists in Syria: Pushkov

Islam Times - Chairman of the Commission on Information and Media of the Russian Federation Council Alexey Pushkov said that the Western countries are still supporting terrorist organizations in Syria, and insisting on imposing its unilateral coercive measures against the country despite of the global pandemic that the world suffers from due to the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

Pushkov’s remarks came during a press conference via video Conference quoted by Rossiya Segodnya agency on Thursday.Pushkov called on lifting unilateral and coercive US and Western sanctions imposed on the countries in the wake of a global coronavirus pandemic, as the sanctions have further complicated the epidemiological situation in these countries and the international health situation in general.In response to SANA reporter’s question, Pushkov expressed regret that pandemic has failed to create an opportunity for resolving crises and conflicts in the international relations, indicating that Syria is one of the examples of this as the humanitarian pandemic did not contribute to finding a desire among some countries to resolve the crisis in Syria.