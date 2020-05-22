Israeli Annexation of West Bank to Spark Another Intifada: Hamas

Islam Times - Deputy Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau Saleh al-Arouri warned against the Israeli regime’s scheme to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, saying the move will ignite a new Palestinian Intifada (uprising).

“The world has failed to stop the occupying regime’s crimes and plots against the Palestinian people,” al-Arouri said in a recent interview with Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news network.He added that Palestinian resistance groups, however, will do all they can to stop the Tel Aviv regime to proceed ahead with its plan.“If the annexation takes place, then we would edge closer to another (Palestinian) Intifada,” the Hamas official warned.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set July 1 for the start of cabinet discussions on extending Israeli appropriation to settlements in the West Bank and annexing the Jordan Valley.Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds during the Six-Day War in 1967. It later annexed East Jerusalem al-Quds in a move not recognized by the international community.Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital.