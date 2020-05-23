Sayyed Nasrallah: Palestine Shall Return to Palestinians

Islam Times - Reiterating the unabated vow not to abandon Palestine, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah affirmed on Friday that Hezbollah’s position from the Palestinian cause, Al-Quds, and the Zionist entity is ideological, spiritual, humane and moral.

“Our stance on Palestine is religious and ethical, and hence it can’t be changed,” Sayyed Nasrallah said in a televised speech marking the International Al-Quds Day, adding that the responsibility of regaining Palestine is mainly that of the Palestinian people but is also the religious responsibility of the Ummah.The late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979. Since then, people across the world express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.“Palestine from river to sea is the property of Palestinian people and shall return to them,” His eminence said, adding that “right does not end with time and what was taken by force would never be considered legitimate even if the whole world recognizes it.” “We never said that we wanted to throw anyone into the sea, only those who flocked to Palestine must leave,” Sayyed Nasrallah assured.Noting that liberation battles take long time, Sayyed Nasrallah urged that this should not be a reason for despair or impotence. “Liberation cannot be achieved in one, two or three years. It could take generations. The lengthy battle should not be a reason for despair.”“Resistance with all forms is the only way to liberate lands and sanctity, all other ways are a waste of time,” The Islamic Resistance leader said. “Continuation of resistance operations in West Bank proves Palestinian resiliency.”Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the real enemy that we’re fighting is the Americans, although we are not shooting at each other, pointing out that ‘Israel’ is the US’ advanced front that supports it militarily, economically, and politically. “The US puts all its capabilities, relations and all it has for the sake of reinforcing and strengthening ‘Israel’. The US even launches wars to protect and secure ‘Israel’.”“Experts are saying that the US has lost its leadership position in the world, and the coronavirus pandemic is an example.”Decrying Arab regimes abandonment of the Palestinian cause, Hezbollah leader said that some Arab countries are not concerned with the Arab-Israeli conflict not in the slightest. “Some Arab countries support the American-Israeli axis, provide it with great services too.”“Not even a Palestinian agreed to sign or approve the Deal of the Century, this is a huge US-Israeli failure.”Sayyed Nasrallah dubbed the Islamic Republic of Iran as the ‘center of gravity’ of the resistance axis, saying it’s the most one targeted by the US-Israeli axis. His eminence indicated that the Israeli bet on a US war on Iran and it’s bet on Takfiri groups to launch a battle against Iran has failed.Even in fighting the Corona pandemic, Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the Islamic Republic has triumphed. “The WHO has admitted that the health system in Iran is one of the strongest in the world.”Turning to Iraq, Sayyed Nasrallah said securing Iraq and maintaining its power is inconsistent with the Zionist scheme.Hezbollah S.G. also said that what happened in Syria is a major victory for the axis of resistance. “Syria won over the global war launched against it, overthrew the US-Israeli scheme to bring down the Syrian government.”On Yemen, Sayyed Nasrallah said the Zionist entity supports the war on Yemen and it is assisting with technology. But the failure of the war in Yemen, His eminence said, had a major impact on the ‘Deal of the Century’. “Had Mohammad Bin Salman won the war in Yemen, he would have taken advantage to impose the Deal of the Century on the Palestinians.”“Today where are Netanyahu, Trump and MbS? Each of them has his own dilemma and this axis can be defeated.”Sayyed Nasrallah tackled Lebanon at the end of his speech, saying ‘Israel’ was cautious and worried about Lebanon and it fears going to war. “Mutual deterrence is a victory for Lebanon,” he said.“Israelis are still betting on sanctions. ‘Israel’ is now betting on the economic situation in Lebanon in order to instigate the community of the resistance against it through sanctions.”‘Israel’ acknowledges its failure in preventing the buildup of resistance power in Lebanon, the resistance leader said. “US conditions concerning resistance arms and demarcation of maritime borders are endless.”Sayyed Nasrallah said ‘Israel’ exploits US President Donald Trump’s remaining term, “he’s considered to them a historic chance,” adding that normalizing ties with ‘Israel’ is a failed and treacherous track and should stop.His eminence considered the martyrdom of General Qassem Suleimani as a great loss to the resistance axis, but said his blood strengthens it.“Experts are saying that the US has lost its leadership position in the world, and the coronavirus pandemic is an example.”“Any talk of an Israeli-US direct war is far away, their priority is to impose sanctions,” Sayyed Nasrallah said. “We are heading towards a new international and regional situation where new threats might appear,” he added.The Secretary General warned at the end of his speech against the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Lebanon, saying it threatens the Lebanese health sector. He urged all people in Lebanon to show further commitment and responsibility in the face of coronavirus, saying awareness and strictness are required in this case.