US Senate Republican Leader Threatens Reexamining US-China Relationship

Islam Times - US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell threatened to reexamine the US-Chinese relationship if Beijing pursues its policy on Hong Kong.

“A further crackdown from Beijing will only intensify the Senate’s interest in reexamining the US-China relationship,” McConnell said in a statement, according to Reuters.Beijing’s foreign affairs arm in Hong Kong on Thursday accused the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of threatening the city following his remarks that it was “difficult to assess” whether the city remains highly autonomous from mainland China.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday interferingly expressed Washington’s concern over certifying Hong Kong’s degree of autonomy.