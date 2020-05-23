0
Saturday 23 May 2020 - 10:08

Iran’s Defense Ministry Vows Support for Palestinian Resistance

Iran’s Defense Ministry Vows Support for Palestinian Resistance
In a statement on Saturday, the Defense Ministry of Iran said the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic will vigorously support and defend the front of resistance considering that a new chapter was opened in the Palestinian struggles after victory of the Islamic Revolution and the equation of power has been in favor of the Palestinian fighters.

The only way of dealing with an illogical enemy and a bully is the language of power and might, added the statement, released on the occasion of the anniversary of liberation of Khorramshahr, a city in southwestern Iran that had been occupied by Iraq's Baathist army in the early 1980s under former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

It also said the Defense Ministry is closely monitoring international developments and has gained a proper understanding of the plots hatched by the global arrogance, stressing that a main strategy of Iran is boosting the defense power and strengthening unity.

By relying on the domestic capabilities, the Iranian defense industries will continue to make rapid progress and support the country’s Armed Forces as part of the “active deterrence power” in the same way that they have defeated the sanctions over the past forty years, the statement said.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

In February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.

“Without a moment of hesitation, the country must move to acquire whatever is necessary for defense, even if the whole world is opposed to it,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time.
