Worldwide Coronavirus Infections Climb to 5.3mn

Islam Times - According to the latest reports on Saturday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 5,308,190, and 340,075 have lost their lives, while 2,160,877 people have recovered.

While COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world, most cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the USA with 1,645,353 cases. Brazil and Russia stand next with 332,382 and 326,448 cases respectively.More than 97,000 people are now known to have died in the United States from COVID-19 followed by the UK with 36,393 and Italy with 32,616 deaths.The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain has reached 281,904, with a total death toll of 28,628.The COVID-19 death toll in France surged to 28,289, and the number of confirmed cases rising to 182,219.Iran also announced that some 131,652 patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 102,276 have recovered and a total of 7,300 have lost their lives.