0
Sunday 24 May 2020 - 03:06

Sayyed Nasrallah Speech on Al-Quds Day in Israeli Eyes

Story Code : 864575
Sayyed Nasrallah Speech on Al-Quds Day in Israeli Eyes
Several Israeli journalists and commentators covered Sayyed Nasrallah’s speech, with Israeli news website Rotter broadcast a live coverage of the event.

Israeli website Ynet quoted Sayyed Nasrallah as saying: “Palestine is for Palestinians and must return to them. No amount of war or assassinations will change our position.”

This statement by Sayyed Nasrallah was also the focus of Israeli daily The Times of Israel, which said that his remarks joined that of Iranian leaders who marked Al-Quds Day with calls for ‘Israel’ to be wiped out.

For his part Israeli journalist Roi Kais said that Sayyed Nasrallah has provided an overview of all the fronts, at top of which is the strengthening of Iran and what he called its proxies in the region.

He also quoted Sayyed Nasrallah as saying “We do not want to throw anyone into the sea. We just tell those who robbed Palestine they should return to their countries of origin.” Kais described this statement as “a promising start.”

Israeli Channel 7 said that Sayyed “Nasrallah once again threatened Israel by saying it is a cancerous tumor that should be wiped off the map.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Killed 25 Daesh Militants over a Span of One Month
UN Envoy: US Threatens Venezuela-Bound Iranian Tankers With
UN Envoy: US Threatens Venezuela-Bound Iranian Tankers With 'Imminent Use of Military Force
23 May 2020
Bahrain
Bahrain's Leading Shia Cleric: Quds Day Adds to Insight, Awareness against Arrogance
23 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Palestine Shall Return to Palestinians
Sayyed Nasrallah: Palestine Shall Return to Palestinians
23 May 2020
The “Virus of Zionism” Won
The “Virus of Zionism” Won't Last Long and Will be Eliminated: Ayatollah Khamenei
22 May 2020
Khashoggi’s Fiancee Says ‘No One Has Right’ to Pardon Killers
Khashoggi’s Fiancee Says ‘No One Has Right’ to Pardon Killers
22 May 2020
International al-Quds Day Marked by Rallies across World Despite Coronavirus pandemic
International al-Quds Day Marked by Rallies across World Despite Coronavirus pandemic
22 May 2020
Muslim World
Muslim World's Freedom-Fighters, Peace-Seekers Support Palestine
22 May 2020
Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani
Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani
21 May 2020
Elimination of Zionist Regime Doesn’t Mean Eliminating Jews: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elimination of Zionist Regime Doesn’t Mean Eliminating Jews: Ayatollah Khamenei
21 May 2020
Venezuela
Venezuela's Military Will Escort Iranian Tankers Delivering Fuel to the Country
21 May 2020
Iran Slams Trump for Escalating His Threat against WHO amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Iran Slams Trump for Escalating His Threat against WHO amid Coronavirus Outbreak
21 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah to Martyr Suleimani: We Will Pray in Al-Quds, We are Preparing for That Day!
Sayyed Nasrallah to Martyr Suleimani: We Will Pray in Al-Quds, We are Preparing for That Day!
By: Marwa Haidar
21 May 2020