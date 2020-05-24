0
Sunday 24 May 2020 - 07:19

Al-Nujaba’s SG :Similar to Ashura, Quds Day is a Reminder to the World Oppressed Ones

Story Code : 864584
Al-Nujaba’s SG :Similar to Ashura, Quds Day is a Reminder to the World Oppressed Ones
The secretary-general, on the occasion of Quds day, twitted, “If Ashura day was a turning point on the path of the world nobles’ resistance against cruelty, certainly, Quds day is a reminder to all those oppressed that the resistance is still continued”, reported al-Nujaba’s Centre for Communications and Media Affairs in Iran.

“This malady of being oppressed won’t be remedied unless with the liberation of Quds”, al-Kaabi stressed in his message.

Earlier on May 21, the Chairman of al-Nujaba’s political board Sheikh Ali al-Asadi pointed to the inspirational influence of the supreme leader of the Revolution in the Resistance Axis, described the Quds day speech of the leader as “the roadmap for world’s freedom-seekers”.

The chairman of al-Nujaba’s political board, in an interview with IRNA, mentioned the cooperation between the heads of Arab states and those of Western countries on supporting Israel as the cause of violation of several international norms by this regime, reported al-Nujaba’s Centre for Communications and Media Affairs in Iran.
Related Stories
Almost 2 out of 3 UK Workers Three Months Away from Rent or Mortgage Default: Study
Islam Times - As many as 6 million people in Britain fear losing their job within six months as the coronavirus outbreak causes the biggest economic ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Taliban & Ghani Announce 3-Day Eid Cease Fire
Taliban & Ghani Announce 3-Day Eid Cease Fire
Turkish Interior Minister Slams US for Sanctioning his Iranian Counterpart
Turkish Interior Minister Slams US for Sanctioning his Iranian Counterpart
24 May 2020
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Killed 25 Daesh Militants over a Span of One Month
23 May 2020
UN Envoy: US Threatens Venezuela-Bound Iranian Tankers With
UN Envoy: US Threatens Venezuela-Bound Iranian Tankers With 'Imminent Use of Military Force
23 May 2020
Bahrain
Bahrain's Leading Shia Cleric: Quds Day Adds to Insight, Awareness against Arrogance
23 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Palestine Shall Return to Palestinians
Sayyed Nasrallah: Palestine Shall Return to Palestinians
23 May 2020
The “Virus of Zionism” Won
The “Virus of Zionism” Won't Last Long and Will be Eliminated: Ayatollah Khamenei
22 May 2020
Khashoggi’s Fiancee Says ‘No One Has Right’ to Pardon Killers
Khashoggi’s Fiancee Says ‘No One Has Right’ to Pardon Killers
22 May 2020
International al-Quds Day Marked by Rallies across World Despite Coronavirus pandemic
International al-Quds Day Marked by Rallies across World Despite Coronavirus pandemic
22 May 2020
Muslim World
Muslim World's Freedom-Fighters, Peace-Seekers Support Palestine
22 May 2020
Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani
Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani
21 May 2020
Elimination of Zionist Regime Doesn’t Mean Eliminating Jews: Ayatollah Khamenei
Elimination of Zionist Regime Doesn’t Mean Eliminating Jews: Ayatollah Khamenei
21 May 2020
Venezuela
Venezuela's Military Will Escort Iranian Tankers Delivering Fuel to the Country
21 May 2020