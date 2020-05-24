0
Sunday 24 May 2020 - 08:20

Turkish Interior Minister Slams US for Sanctioning his Iranian Counterpart

Süleyman Soylu told Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli on Saturday evening that Turkey thinks the US measure is wrong and condemns it.  

Soylu said whenever the Americans have an issue, they use sanctions and threats, adding that Turkey firmly stands by Iran.

Congratulating Eid al-Fitr to Soylu and thanking him for his support, Rahmani-Fazli said that the US tries to interfere with the internal affairs of countries through any possible way.

He said the main reason that the US has announced the recent sanctions is their failure to create instability, insecurity, and civil war in Iran.

Rahmani Fazli said that Iran considers Turkey a friendly and brotherly state.

Soylu also expressed happiness for Iran has been able to curb coronavirus epidemic and hoped that the meetings of the two countries’ officials will be done in the near future.
