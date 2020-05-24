0
Sunday 24 May 2020 - 11:53

US and China on ‘Brink of New Cold War’, Chinese Foreign Minister Warns

Story Code : 864601
US and China on ‘Brink of New Cold War’, Chinese Foreign Minister Warns
“It has come to our attention that some political forces in the US are taking China-US relations hostage and pushing our two countries to the brink of a new Cold War”, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters on Sunday.

He noted that the two nations have to find a way for peaceful coexistence, adding, however, that the issue of Hong Kong is an internal Chinese affair, and foreign meddling is unacceptable.

The minister also slammed lawsuits filed by the US states of Missouri and Mississippi against Beijing over its coronavirus response, stating they have no legal basis.

“The Chinese side has an open position regarding the scientific cooperation with the international scientific community to study the origin of the coronavirus. At the same time, we believe that this process should be professional, fair and constructive. By fair we mean that in the study of the [COVID-19] origin, political interference should be avoided”, Wang Yi said.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korean Leader Vows to Bolster Nuclear
North Korean Leader Vows to Bolster Nuclear 'Deterrence'
US and China on ‘Brink of New Cold War’, Chinese Foreign Minister Warns
US and China on ‘Brink of New Cold War’, Chinese Foreign Minister Warns
24 May 2020
Taliban & Ghani Announce 3-Day Eid Cease Fire
Taliban & Ghani Announce 3-Day Eid Cease Fire
24 May 2020
Turkish Interior Minister Slams US for Sanctioning his Iranian Counterpart
Turkish Interior Minister Slams US for Sanctioning his Iranian Counterpart
24 May 2020
Hashd al-Sha
Hashd al-Sha'abi Killed 25 Daesh Militants over a Span of One Month
23 May 2020
UN Envoy: US Threatens Venezuela-Bound Iranian Tankers With
UN Envoy: US Threatens Venezuela-Bound Iranian Tankers With 'Imminent Use of Military Force
23 May 2020
Bahrain
Bahrain's Leading Shia Cleric: Quds Day Adds to Insight, Awareness against Arrogance
23 May 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Palestine Shall Return to Palestinians
Sayyed Nasrallah: Palestine Shall Return to Palestinians
23 May 2020
The “Virus of Zionism” Won
The “Virus of Zionism” Won't Last Long and Will be Eliminated: Ayatollah Khamenei
22 May 2020
Khashoggi’s Fiancee Says ‘No One Has Right’ to Pardon Killers
Khashoggi’s Fiancee Says ‘No One Has Right’ to Pardon Killers
22 May 2020
International al-Quds Day Marked by Rallies across World Despite Coronavirus pandemic
International al-Quds Day Marked by Rallies across World Despite Coronavirus pandemic
22 May 2020
Muslim World
Muslim World's Freedom-Fighters, Peace-Seekers Support Palestine
22 May 2020
Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani
Defending Palestine Is An Honor For Us, An Obligation That We Will Not Abandon: Gen. Soleimani
21 May 2020