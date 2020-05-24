US and China on ‘Brink of New Cold War’, Chinese Foreign Minister Warns

Islam Times - Relations between Washington and Beijing recently deteriorated as the US accused China of misinformation about the coronavirus crisis. The countries have also clashed over the situation in Hong Kong, as well as territorial disputes in the South China Sea, economic issues, and US dependency on Chinese resources.

“It has come to our attention that some political forces in the US are taking China-US relations hostage and pushing our two countries to the brink of a new Cold War”, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters on Sunday.He noted that the two nations have to find a way for peaceful coexistence, adding, however, that the issue of Hong Kong is an internal Chinese affair, and foreign meddling is unacceptable.The minister also slammed lawsuits filed by the US states of Missouri and Mississippi against Beijing over its coronavirus response, stating they have no legal basis.“The Chinese side has an open position regarding the scientific cooperation with the international scientific community to study the origin of the coronavirus. At the same time, we believe that this process should be professional, fair and constructive. By fair we mean that in the study of the [COVID-19] origin, political interference should be avoided”, Wang Yi said.